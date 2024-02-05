Eagle Italian Shoe company director threatens to kill fellow business partner at Court

Court Reporter

A director with Eagle Italian Shoes [Pvt] Limited last week appeared in court on allegations of threatening to kill his fellow partner at the Harare Magistrates Court if she did not withdraw charges against him.

Francesco Marconati (65) is being jointly charged with his son Alessandro Marconati (25).

The complainant is Li Song, a female Chinese National residing at number 82 Piers Road, Borrowdale, Harare, and is one of the Directors and shareholders of Eagle Italian Shoes [Pvt] Limited.

During the trial, Lisong told the court that Francesco illegally removed her from her company position.

It is the State’s case that on September 28, 2022, Li Song was standing outside Harare Magistrate Court after attending a criminal court where Francesco was facing Fraud allegations in which Li Song was the complainant.

Whilst she was at her vehicle, she was approached by the pair and Francesco threatened her by pointing his finger at her saying, “Be careful that you want to send me to prison, I will kill you if you do not withdraw the case and you are a piece of ####.”

Alessandro allegedly dragged Francesco backwards and he kept on shouting, “You are a piece of ####”.

The court heard that Li Song then told Alessandro that she has been looking after him better than her own son and he said to her, “Yes you send your own son to prison, you are a piece of ####.”

It is the State’s case that Alessandro then dragged Francesco from where the complainant was standing and they went to their car leaving the complainant at the car park. All the events were witnessed by Bernadette Mukuku who was in the company of the complainant.

Francesco and Alessandro acted unlawfully by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaved in a threatening, abusive, or insulting manner to the complainant, intending to provoke a breach of the peace or realising that there is a real risk or possibility that the breach of the peace may be provoked.