e-Justice flagship drive gathers pace

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera and his deputy Dingumuzi Phuti (left) hand over laptops to Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi and Prosecutor-General Loice Matanda Moyo (right) in Harare yesterday

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services has embarked on a journey to fully digitise the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as the Government continues to embrace innovations and solutions as a valuable tool in enhancing the justice delivery system.

ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera yesterday handed over laptops and printers to the NPA at a ceremony attended by Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi, new Prosecutor-General Loice Matanda-Moyo and other Government officials,

The move to digitise the NPA follows the introduction of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System which will see the required information, documents and dockets moving through the justice institutions without delays and other systems to improve law enforcement service.

The Judicial Service Commission has already made significant progress towards digitising the courts for civil cases. Now it is the turn of the criminal courts.

Minister Mavetera described the Integrated Electronic Case Management as a game changer saying it was enhancing the justice delivery system.

“We envision a justice system where court records are digital, a justice system where records of previous convictions can be verified at the click of a button.

“We are firmly behind the creation of an efficient system where the head office of the NPA can access outcomes of court proceedings in Chivhu as soon as the court hands down its decision.

“Access to justice is and must be firmly rooted in efficiency and the quick resolution of matters. After all, as the saying goes, Justice delayed is Justice denied,” Minister Mavetera said.

While the Judicial Service Commission has made huge leaps towards digitising the courts, Minister Mavetera said the NPA must now have the capacity to participate in the digital age being ushered into the courts.

“Leaving no one and no place behind must not only apply to the ordinary citizens, but it must also include our national institutions such as the NPA. It is for this reason that today the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services is embarking on a journey to digitise the NPA,” she said.

Prosecutor General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo thanked Minister Mavetera for her prompt response to her plea on the urgent need for ICT tools and other related initiatives.

“I am sure that you all agree with me when I say that today’s most crucial tool of trade for any industry or sector is ICT solutions and innovation.

“In all the meetings, the members of staff pressed me for tools of trade. They highlighted their urgent need for ICT tools and other ICT related interventions. I realised that this has to be the first point of order.

She added that ICT solutions will assist NPA in improving case management and processes while also assisting in lowering the backlog of cases in the courts.

“It is my hope and vision that ICT solutions and innovations will take the NPA to a whole new level of professionalism, improved work ethic, reduced corruption and all round efficiency, effectiveness, and collaboration.

Minister Ziyambi said it was important for the Government to continue investing in ICT and also for all in the justice delivery sector to embrace ICT in order to keep up with the changing landscape, develop and abide by international best practices in the dispensation of justice.

“This will enable us to continue to provide efficient and effective services to the public.

“ICT solutions are therefore critical for the NPAZ to improve its efficiency, effectiveness and communication systems both internally and externally.”

As Government, Minister Ziyambi said they would continue to strengthen and capacitate all peace and justice institutions in readiness for the digital era.