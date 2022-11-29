Dzvukamanja’s Pirates future in doubt

ZIMBABWE international Terrence Dzvukamanja is facing an uncertain future at South African giants Orlando Pirates.

Pirates coach Gavin Hunt hinted in an interview on Marawa Sports World Wide that the contract of the former Warriors forward may not be renewed when it expires at the end of the season.

Dzvukamanja was signed by Pirates in September 2020, along with his former teammates, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto and Thabang Monare, after Wits sold their Premiership status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), who were later renamed Marumo Gallants.

