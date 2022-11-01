Dzvokora, Tom win Mr and Ms Bulawayo crowns

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

BODYBUILDER Noah Dzvokora lived up to his promise as he bagged the Bulawayo Classic title at the weekend.

The hulk, who missed out on last week’s Harare Classic to Edward “Gearbox” Mutero, proved that he is in top form as he managed to out stage six other contestants.

Dzvokora, who is under the tutelage of veteran Tarirai Chirume, stood out to beat Gideon Teguru into second place.

“The aim is to improve in each outing. I am very happy with this win and it encourages me more ahead of the Mr Zimbabwe which is on later this month.

“I will not rest and I am grateful to all those who supported me throughout. It was a tough contest and I am glad that I managed to win again,” said Dzvokora.

The win was a second one for the bodybuilder this season after he also won the Marume Classic last month. Teguru was second in a line-up that saw veteran Isaac “Sugar” Chimuchenga returning to the stage after so many years.

Harare athletes dominated the contest as all the top three places were taken by bodybuilders from the capital in Dzvokora, Teguru and Aaron Musarurwa.

Fourth place went to out-going champion Lovemore Munyamana of Bulawayo with returning Gweru-based icon Chimuchenga settling for fifth place and Pritchard Mhako of Bulawayo completing the places.

The women bikini fitness was won by multiple winner Lynnette Tom who improved from last week’s performance in the Harare Classic were she lost the title to Nomathamsanqa Phiri, who did not turn up for the contest.

Upcoming Mitchell Chigaadzira and Nokuthula Ndebele, both of Bulawayo, completed the top three in the women’s bikini fitness competition.

Aaron Musarurwa of Harare was crowned the Junior Men Bodybuilding champion after he got the better of Chitungwiza-based Stanslous Chirenje and Shelton Chidembo of Harare.

Blessing “CC Banks” Sithole continued with his dominance in the men’s physique as he got the better of Jonathan Fredricks and Paul Bako while Men’s Fitness Open was won by Beloved George.