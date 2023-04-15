Dzidzo Inhaka pre-schools e-sport tourney a success

Some of the winners pose with Dzidzo Inhaka director Shepherd Chimuriri

Youth Interactive Correspondent

The just-ended preschools e-sport tournament hosted by Dzidzo Inhaka on computer skills at Mother Touch Junior in Tynwald, Harare was successful as it saw more than 140 pupils taking part.

According to the organisers of the tournament, about 144 players between the age of 3 and 7 years from 16 ECD centres participated in the event that was held under the theme ‘Turning computer education into a sport.’

Schools that participated included the hosts Mother Touch Junior, Canonbury Jnr, Kwality ECD centre, Thatcher Academy, Agape Pre school, Minnieland Pre-school, Shining Star ECD, Bearisland Jnr, Ebenezer ECD, Peter Piper Jnr, Living Hope Jnr, Kinderkastle Infant school, Marciskool Jnr, Rainbow pre-school and Talent Star Jnr.

The e-sports tournament which was jointly sponsored by Mimarsh Media and E-learning and Computer Education Trust (ECET) had 6 categories.

Under 4 and Under 5 categories had one event each while under 6 had a singles and doubles events while Under 7 categories had singles and triplets’ events.

Players were divided into 4 heats with winners from each heat qualifying for the bruising final.

Despite tough competition Mother Touch dominated the tournament after scooping four gold and one silver medals.

In the Under 4 years’ category participated showcased their mouse controlling skills by connecting dots.

Nyanzou Calvin from Mother Touch won gold while Talia Chihwedere from Shining Star ECD and Makomborero Chamba from Agape scooped silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the Under 5 categories the participants painted a truck with a strict instruction to paint the tyres and the cab black and red respectively while using at least six colours to paint other part of the truck.

Rusell T Makuwa from Ebenezer pre-school, Michael Mupazvirimo from Minnieland preschool and Michaela Rice from Mother Touch scooped bronze, silver and gold in that order.

In the Under 6 singles category Alma Rusike from Mother Touch emerged victorious after coming first in the competition of solving puzzles. Destiny Mjeki from Talent Star junior won silver while Precious Matyambira from Agape Preschool grabbed bronze.

The tag team of Tafadzwa Kowa and Mya Madzima from Chitungwiza based Marciskool Jnr managed to break the dominance by Mother Touch by scooping gold in the under 6 years’ doubles category they competed to make rockets using shapes. The team of Alaine Maguchu and Keisha Chikutye from Mother Touch settled for silver while Mandisa Mhlanga and her partner Clarisa Chataika went home with bronze.

The competition which had been mouse based moved a gear up when the Under 7 single players battled to locate and match dropping letters on the keyboard while the computer automatically awarded points.

Anashe Makuvatsine of Mother Touch grabbed gold while Mukundi Munikwa of Kinderkastle and Jayden Mutero of Norton based Rainbow Preschool settled for silver and Bronze respectively.

In the final category of drawing and painting shapes the tag team of Munashe Chikova from Thatcher Academy ruled the roost with excellent artwork. Aisha Taderera and Natalia Vhezha from Minnieland Preschool took home the silver medal while Masimba Rukato and Kelly Madzinga from Ebenezer settled for the bronze medal.

Preparations are underway to stage the first ever Primary schools E-sports tournament for the slated for June.