Dynamos suspend coach Ndiraya

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS have suspended their head coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

This follows a marathon crisis meeting held by the club executive along with majority shareholder Benard Marriott-Lusengo in Harare on Saturday.

The club did not reveal the reasons for the somewhat shocking move but The Herald understands it was motivated by corruption and insubordination allegations being leveled against the mentor.

The Glamour Boys are expected to have a concrete decision on Ndiraya’s future before their next match against Herentals next weekend.

“We write to advise all stakeholders that our head coach, Tonderai Ndiraya has been temporarily asked not to report for duty with immediate effect pursuant to a meeting that was held on 21st May 2022,” read the statement issued by the club.

“The club is not in a position to discuss the details of this development until the internal due process is finalized.”

Ndiraya has transformed Dynamos this season with the club just a single point behind leaders Chicken Inn after 15 round of fixtures.

Dynamos are on a nine-match unbeaten run that is, however under threat pending the finalization of their ill-fated match against Highlanders.

That match was abandoned at Barbourfields last week due to crowd trouble with DeMbare trailing 1-0 with 10 minutes of added time still on the clock.

The Glamour Boys had been reduced to 10-man after youngster Bill Antonio had been red-carded for a crude tackle on Bosso defender Andrew Thandi.

Nevertheless, Ndiraya has remained in possession of the Ford Everest service vehicle given to the coach’s office by their sponsors Sakunda Holdings but he will hand it over to the club should he be dismissed since it belongs to the institution.

His assistants Naison Muchekela and Gift “Umbro” Muzadzi will be in interim charge of the team pending the finalization of Ndiraya’s case.