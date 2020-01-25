Dynamos shopping spree continues

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE ex-ZPC Kariba duo of Tinotenda Chiunye and Sylvester Appiah have become the latest players to join Premiership football giants Dynamos in their pre-season shopping spree.

The Glamour Boys are keen to bounce back to the top and have been replenishing their arsenal ahead of the start of the new season.

They have been unveiling a player or two every two days, with Ghanaian defender Appiah being the latest recruit.

Rarely have Dynamos been this busy on the transfer market.

They have so far taken on board Partson Jaure, goalkeeper Taimon Mvula, Juan Mutudza, Byron Madzokere, Nkosi Mhlanga, Barnabas Mushunje, David Temwanjira and rookies Lennox Mutsetse and Tanaka Chidhobha.

With 11 new players already having joined them in their first week of training, DeMbare yesterday said they were still looking to add more strikers on the list.

“We are just working according to the list submitted by the coach and I think we are almost through with it,’’ said club marketing and public relations executive Tinashe Farawo.

“We have been ticking the boxes and we are probably left with one or two strikers to complete our task.

“I am sure the coach and his technical team are happy with what we have done so far because we have given them what they have asked for. The coach requested for the players, and we have given him the players, and we think we have delivered on our mandate. Now it’s left to him to work with the resources availed to him.

“This year should be our year. Our aim is to get to the top and play Champions League football again.’’

But while most of their supporters are happy with the new acquisitions, the club is actually paying for abandoning its junior development policy.

In the past, DeMbare had a reliable conveyor belt that churned out the likes of Memory Mucherahowa, Clayton Munemo, Desmond Maringwa, Samson Choruwa, Norman Maroto, Simon Chuma and Murape Murape.

“We are going to invest more into our development programme,’’ said Farawo.

“That is why we have age-group teams in our structures, and a reserve side that is playing in the ZIFA Division Two league.

“We want it to be a big business enterprise, considering the huge potential that this team is sitting on.

“Dynamos is a club with a rich history, and that should reflect in every aspect.

“Almost every player dreamt of playing for Dynamos, but that hasn’t been the case, of late because of the mistakes of the past.

“The leadership is addressing those mistakes, and Dynamos will be a team of choice again in terms of winning trophies and marketing players abroad.’’

The Harare giants have been pushed to the periphery in the battle for the control of Zimbabwean football following the arrival of corporate-backed teams like FC Platinum, who won the last three league championships on the bounce.

Dynamos have often struggled to compete on the transfer market against the well-resourced newcomers like FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum, Triangle and Chicken Inn.

“The team is leaving for camping today (yesterday). We are giving them the opportunity for bonding and team building exercise at Chivero Recreational Park for the next week.

“It’s important since we have so many new faces coming in. They need to know each other better and make bonds that should boost performances,” said Farawo.