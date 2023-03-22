Dynamos prodigy Matindife stays grounded

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

TENDAI Matindife may have had a dream debut for Dynamos at the weekend but the youngster knows he still has a lot of work to do if he is to make a big impact at the Glamour Boys.

The 21-year-old former Ngezi Platinum Stars midfielder was the toast of the show when Dynamos beat Hwange 1-0 in their opening Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields last Saturday.

He didn’t only justify his inclusion in coach Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa’s starting XI but, he also gave the fans value for their money.

Each time he was in possession of the ball, Dynamos looked dangerous while giving the game the cosmetics it has been lacking over the years as well.

Twice, the Young Warriors man hit the woodwork as DeMbare threatened to run riot against their bogey opponents.

He initiated the majority of every meaningful attack the Glamour Boys generated before an appreciative crowd at Barbourfields.

The ex-Manica Diamonds player had already built his profile before this match after mesmerising in friendly matches for Dynamos in the pre-season and all eyes were on him.

But he never showed any nerves as he controlled the match with incredible game intelligence and top-notch approach.

But, he is not dwelling into the impressive numbers he posted in that match as Dynamos prepare for their first home match of the season against new boys Sheasham at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

“We don’t grow in reverse. I would rather look at the future than spend much time in the past.

“Of course, I am very happy with the way I started my Dynamos journey. The match against Hwange was never easy. It was a bruising battle,” said Matindife.

“But, I never put myself under much pressure. Playing for Dynamos is associated with pressure but I never let that affect me in any way.

“I know football is the same everywhere. I played seven successful games for Ngezi Platinum last season.

“I have the confidence and I am fit both physically and mentally. I couldn’t press the panic button just because I had swapped clubs.

“But with the pressure associated with playing for a big team like Dynamos, I am happy I managed to perform decently on my debut. That’s everyone’s dream. You want to do well in your first match to pick enough confidence.

“I made my Premiership debut with Manica Diamonds some few years ago and I had a forgettable experience. I was thrown into the starting line-up and after just 36 minutes I was subbed off. So debuts are always tricky and imagine enduring such a nightmare for a team like Dynamos.

“I am glad I managed to play decently in my first game. But that was only match-day one of the 34. I can’t dwell much into that. Instead, I have to work even harder to try and help my team achieve their objectives.”

Matindife said the Glamour Boys have the potential to win trophies this season.

“You know in football you can never say potential this, potential that.

“You need to put in the work as a unit that shares the same vision. I am part of a very strong team that has the potential to make it very big this year.

“We have impressive youngsters and experienced stars in our team. You look at every department, there are two, three very good players.

“The secret is to keep on winning games. I know if you can win seven, eight opening games, you give yourself a good chance of competing well.

“Dynamos are a big institution and what makes them big is success. We need to hunt for success as a team and try to win as many games as we can. We need to win trophies, a lot of them but the password to that is hard work and more.”