Dynamos make tremendous Club Licensing strides

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS were yesterday morning conducting a virtual executive conference as they are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to professionalise their operations.

The Premiership football giants have silently been addressing their flaws to comply with Club Licensing requirements.

Virtually all Premiership teams had huge Club Licensing gaps last season and with ZIFA urging them to play their part in addressing that, DeMbare seem to have taken a leading role.

Club executive chairman, Isaiah Mupfurutsa, said Dynamos were doing everything to make sure they were in compliance with Club Licensing requirements by the time the 2020 season kicks off.

The delayed term has been provisionally scheduled to commence in August/September.

“As a club, we have been trying to play our role to conform with Club Licensing issues.

“It is always right to do the right thing. That is what we are aiming,” Mupfurutsa said. “Look, we set down as a team and decided to look at it that way. You can never be a professional team if you do not want to behave professionally. This is one area we have been looking at. We have the potential to become a magnificent club if we do our things in a professional way. So Club Licensing is one way to address professionalism.”

Club Licensing requires teams to have a professional set up with vibrant junior structures in place as well as proper administrative organisation, legal and financial frameworks.

The Glamour Boys have already set a feeder side, the Under-19 team which play in the Division Two.

They have activated their systems to include fully-fledged junior structures and they have already recruited qualified coaches for the initiative.

“For years, we have been running the senior team only but, the problem has always been the same. We have had to go out of our way to replace those who would have left the club as we didn’t have proper structures in our development programme. Now, we have mover to address that. Club Licensing is helpful. It isn’t a punishment but a proper way of professionalising the running of the teams.

“Instead of us always looking to buy players, we will be the ones selling players and the business will be lucrative.

“Gone are the days when football was for fun, now it is a mega business and we ought to reflect that in how we operate,” Mupfurutsa said.

Unlike in the past when Dynamos were notorious for dumping players in time of need especially when they suffer injuries, Dynamos have shown to be a changed lot as they went out of their way to make sure captain Partson Jaure got treated after he was involved in an accident back in March.

Jaure is recovering at home and he is expected to be fully fit when the season is finally allowed to kick-off.

“We have put in place proper administrative structures with clearly defined roles for each member.

“The financial aspect comes with good corporate governance which is what we are thriving to do.

“We will continue addressing all the other aspects of Club Licensing to fully comply and professionalise our operations as a club,” Mupfurutsa added.