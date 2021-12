Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos legend Isaac Nhema has died.

He was 75.

Nhema died at Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare yesterday after suffering a minor stroke. He played for Dynamos from the late 1960s up to 1982 when he hung his boots.

Mourners are gathered at house number 2359 Wedza Road in Glen Norah A. The body will be ferried to his family home in Buhera for burial tomorrow.