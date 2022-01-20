Dynamos legend Chirambadare trial hits snag

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

The trial of former Dynamos Football Club legend Stanley Chirambadare has hit a brick wall following indications that the presiding magistrate Mr Themba Kuwanda was not available.

This prompted Harare regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa to defer the matter to February 15.

Chirambadare (56) is currently on $5 000 bail on charges of molesting a 13-year-old boy he was mentoring at his soccer academy in Mufakose.

The court heard that the former Dynamos defender-turned coach sexually-abused the minor sometime in March last year after he had gone to his house to do some sweeping chores.

The complainant was used to helping out at Chirambadare’s house together with a friend and got some sweets in return.

But one day, prosecutors said, the plaintiff went alone, resulting in the accused taking advantage and allegedly sodomised him before threatening to kill him if he disclosed the abuse to anyone.

Chirambadare allegedly went on to abuse the boy on several occasions until he developed some piles, or bowel inflammations, prompting the 13-year-old to report the abuse to his uncle who helped him to file a police report.

Chirambadare has not been asked to plead to charges of aggravated indecent assault.