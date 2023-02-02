Dynamos hunt for young goalkeeper

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

Dynamos are looking forward to sign a fourth goalkeeper which coach Herbert Maruwa says should be under the age of 20.

The Glamour Boys already have three goalies, Taimon Mvula, Prince Tafiremutsa and Frank Kuchineyi in their fold.

And Maruwa says the three are top notch shot-stoppers but he still needs to add another one.

“I am comfortable with the three goalkeepers that we have in our fold at the moment. Any one of them can carry the day for us at any given moment.

“It’s a department I should say is one of the strongest but we need to add more depth,” said Maruwa.

“We are looking for a quality goalie who is under the age of 20.

“I believe if we get one with the potential we are looking for then we can sign him in the coming days. We have a number of them we are looking at.”

Dynamos are also finalising the capture of Herentals right-back Wilmore Chimbetu who is joining on loan.