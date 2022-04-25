Dynamos flex muscle against Gem Boys

PUSHING AND SHOVING . . . Manica Diamonds’ striker Farai Mugumwa (left) and Dynamos defender Frank Makarati tussle for possession during yesterday’s Castle Lager Premiership football match at the National Sports Stadium. — Photo by Lee Maidza

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos ……………………………………. (1) 1

Manica Diamonds …………………………. 0

GHANAIAN Emmanuel Paga made the difference with a first half strike that propelled giants Dynamos back to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after edging out Manica Diamonds at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The victory, which came a day after Chicken Inn had perched on the summit following a hard-fought win over Bulawayo City, was a huge relief for DeMbare coach Tonderai Ndiraya and his men.

The Glamour Boys were excited with the win after a poor second half in which their defenders worked over time to maintain a clean sheet and a run of seven league games unbeaten.

Paga broke the deadlock after 25 minutes from a cross by Bill Antonio.

“We were playing a very good team. I think they were clear on what they wanted to achieve,” said Ndiraya.

“You can look at the way they set out the team.

“We were playing one versus one which shows that they were confident. When you play like that it shows that you are confident in yourselves but then at the same time it becomes a little bit easy for the other team to find some gaps in between departments and then of course penetrating becomes a lot easier.

“We did that and our goal in the first half came through in one of those moments I have spoken about.

“So we pushed hard in the first half and got a result. Of course, afterwards it was just a matter of managing the game to get maximum points and I thought we had a very good defensive shift in the second half.

“Overall, I’m impress with the shift and how we managed our game today.

In the end what is more pleasing is the result that we got, which probably has taken us back to the top of the log.

It was a good result against a very good side and we match on,” said Ndiraya.

Play swung from one end to the other in the first half in which Dynamos enjoyed a slight advantage. But Sylvester Appiah missed a free header from a cross by Godknows Murwira after 19 minutes. T ed his execution.

Gem Boys fullback Brian Chikwenya did a good job on the left for the visitors and made some key interceptions that denied slippery DeMbare winger Antonio the space to manoeuvre.

But he had no chance the moment Murwira timed his position and threaded a through ball for the teenage winger, who used his pace and sent in a low cross into the box.

Ghanaian Paga could not miss from close range with a sweeping shot past the goalkeeper Ashley Reyners.

Dynamos Midfielder Shadreck Nyahwa could have redeemed himself from the numerous errors he had made earlier on after a goal scoring opportunity presented itself from a corner kick situation at the half hour mark. However, he made the situation worse for himself when he missed a header from Murwira’s beautiful delivery.

In fact, the Dynamos midfielders had a difficult game against the likes of Liberty Chakoroma and Lawrence Masibhera, who pulled the strings for the visitors.

Manica Diamonds returned from the breather more purposeful and their top marksman Nyasha Chintuli tested DeMbare goalkeeper Taimon Mvula for the first time with a low shot that took a deflection inside the box soon after the restart.

Gem Boys coach Johanisi Nhumwa made a double substitution bringing in former DeMbare forward Tichaona Mabvura and veteran Pasca Manhanga as they took the game back to the hosts.

Chintuli then broke free in the 56th minute but took too long to pull the trigger before Man on the Match Appiah recovered and interrupted the move.

While Dynamos are back at the top with 26 points, Manica Diamonds appear to be slowing down in the last few weeks. The Mutare-based outfit got off their campaign this year to a flying start and sat on top of the log standings for several weeks before the stall.

Nhumwa’s team has not won in their last five outings. Before meeting Dynamos yesterday, they had drawn their previous four games.

They were on top of their game in the second half yesterday but the Gem Boys still came out second best. They dropped to fourth in the race with 20 points.

“The game was okay. We started on very well but a sloppy defensive error cost us.

At the end of the day if you concede early, the opponents become strong and regroup, especially in their own defensive area, like what they were doing in the second half.

“We were on top of the situation in the second half but it was just unfortunate that after every challenge the (Dynamos) goalkeeper would go down and take some minutes. Then it was surprising to see the referee adding four minutes when there were so many stoppages during the match,” said Nhumwa.

Dynamos and Chicken Inn are now dictating the pace on 26 points apiece. They are only separated by goal difference.

Teams

Dynamos: T. Mvula, P. Jaure, F. Makarati, S. Appiah, S. Nyahwa, G. Murwira (T. Mavhunga, 77th minute), B. Antonio, B. Mpofu (R. Kawondera, 90th minute), E. Paga (E. Jalai, 70th minute), K. Murera, E. Katema (A. Eonde, 78th minute)

Manica Diamonds: A. Reyners, C. Munzabwa, B. Chikwenya, L. Masibhera, E. Mafiranyika, T. Ndlovu, L. Chakoroma, E. Chingondi, F. Mugumwa (P. Manhanga, 49th minute), C. Dhuwa (T. Mabvura, 49th minute), N. Chintuli