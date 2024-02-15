Dynamos face Highlanders in season opener

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

THE 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season promises to be a thriller with the country’s two biggest teams Dynamos and Highlanders facing off in the opening weekend.

The PSL released the fixtures for this term’s marathon, which is expected to begin early next month, this morning.

And the biggest fixture on land pitting the Harare giants and the Bulawayo powerhouses will battle it on the very opening day at Barbourfields.

Stakeholders will be hoping for the best from this fixture which was abandoned in the first half last year at the same venue due to crowd trouble.

In another mouthwatering tie on the opening day, CAPS United will host Chicken Inn while Manica Diamonds entertain Simba Bhora with FC Platinum welcoming newcomers Chegutu Pirates.

The Eastern Region Division One champions will be determined by the ZIFA Appeals Committee tomorrow.

Tenax won the sole PSL ticket from this division but second-placed Bikita Minerals are arguing that their own opponent the final day Grayham whom they drew 1-1 against used an ineligible player.

But whoever wins the case will play Herentals away on the opening day.