Dynamos confirm Mashingaidze appointment

Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos have confirmed the reappointment of former ZIFA head of secretariat Jonathan Mashingaidze as their substantive chief executive officer.

The seasoned football administrator served the club in the same capacity and was redeployed to the role of business consultant in 2021, in response to the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

DeMbare spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the new development.

“Dynamos Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Jonathan Mashingaidze as the Chief Executive Officer of the club. The appointment is with immediate effect and it’s in line with the FIFA, CAF and ZIFA Club licencing framework and the club’s strategic plan.

“Mashingaidze, a seasoned sports administrator, is expected to head the most decorated club’s secretariat, which is in charge of the strategic operations of the club,” said Farawo.

Mashingaidze will double as general manager of the [email protected] Anniversary Celebrations Organising Committee that was unveiled last week.