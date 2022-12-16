Dynamos confirm Mashingaidze appointment

16 Dec, 2022 - 12:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Dynamos confirm Mashingaidze appointment Jonathan Mashingaidze

The Herald

Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos have confirmed the reappointment of former ZIFA head of secretariat Jonathan Mashingaidze as their substantive chief executive officer.

The seasoned football administrator served the club in the same capacity and was redeployed to the role of business consultant in 2021, in response to the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

DeMbare spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the new development.

“Dynamos Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Jonathan Mashingaidze as the Chief Executive Officer of the club. The appointment is with immediate effect and it’s in line with the FIFA, CAF and ZIFA Club licencing framework and the club’s strategic plan.

“Mashingaidze, a seasoned sports administrator, is expected to head the most decorated club’s secretariat, which is in charge of the strategic operations of the club,” said Farawo.

Mashingaidze will double as general manager of the [email protected] Anniversary Celebrations Organising Committee that was unveiled last week.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting