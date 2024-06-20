DYNAMOS BRACE FOR AFRICA RETURN

STAY OF EXECUTION . . . Genesis Mangombe continues to survive the axe at DeMbare despite his team’s poor form

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

THEY might be struggling with their game on the domestic front, but Dynamos are still eager to make a huge mark when they return to continental club football in August.

Dynamos, winners of the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup, will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

It will be the first time in a decade that the club will be featuring in the African Safari, having struggled to maintain the dominance they had enjoyed during a trailblazing four-year spell under Kalisto Pasuwa between 2011-2014.

The Glamour Boys have made the most significant impact in continental club competitions, of all local clubs when reaching the final of the CAF Champions League in 1998.

Ten years later, they once again overcame odds to reach the semi-final of the Champions League under the guidance of the late David “Yogi’’ Mandigora.

But since that fairy-tale run in 2008 in which they saw off continental giants Etoile du Sahel, ASEC Mimosas and Zamalek, Dynamos have been a pale shadow of the force they had become in African football.

Now they are back in the African trenches, this time in the second-tier Confederation Cup.

DeMbare, along with champions Ngezi Platinum Stars who will be taking part in the CAF Champions League as well as Women’s Soccer League winners Herentals Queens are currently running around, addressing CAF requirements before they commence the hunt for African glory.

The club chiefs on Tuesday night held an executive meeting at which they reviewed their current slump in form, and also discussed their upcoming return to continental football.

Club board chairman Bernard Marriot-Lusengo said Dynamos needed to maintain some stability ahead of their CAF sojourn.

Marriot implored the team’s leadership to be calm and avoid unnecessary drama in preparation for their international assignments.

This comes after some social media reports suggested that Marriot had fired club executive committee treasurer Beadle Musa Gwasira.

There had also been indications that more heads were to roll in the Dynamos executive.

“I understand that at the moment the executive is busy tying the loose ends as we prepare to register the team for the CAF Confederation Cup that is coming in August.

“This is the period where we need everyone from executive members to the fans to stay grounded and support us in every way.

“I am surprised to hear that Dynamos had a meeting recently where we discussed anything to do with the leadership of the club.

“Every member of the executive team is on the team. If there are any developments, we always communicate through official channels,” said Marriot.

“But at the moment, there is nothing like that. We haven’t held any meetings, nor have we fired anyone from the executive. There is no reason why we should hide it from the public if we fire any of our members. We always communicate like what we have done previously.

“This is a period where we need to be united and there is nothing amiss in the executive so we are working together as we prepare for our participation in Africa.”

With Dynamos punching below par, their fans have been restive, demanding the ouster of coach Genesis Mangombe but Marriot, who is the team’s majority shareholder, said the former Yadah gaffer needed love.

“Mangombe hasn’t faltered yet. The league is very competitive and if you look at where we are on the log, you will see that he is doing well.

“The coach needs support and we are still behind him as the board,” said Lusengo.

“Dynamos are only 11 points off the top with more than 17 games still to be played. So, we need to be behind the coach. His potential is beyond doubt and we believe with solid support, he can do well.”

Among other things, Dynamos are looking to find a qualified media officer before the team plunges back into the African game as this is part of a host of CAF requirements for the competition.

As they look to make an impact, Dynamos, who lost in the bid for Obriel Chirinda, will also need to search for another striker as goals have been a rarity for Mangombe’s men.

This is because both the Champions League and Confederation Cup have become tough competitions with many clubs having vastly improved.