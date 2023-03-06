Dynamos appoint Jalai, Moyo vice-captains

HARARE giants Dynamos have appointed defenders Emmanuel Jalai and Kelvin Moyo as the club’s two vice-captains.

The two will deputise Frank Makarati who has since been officially named the new club captain. Makarati was one of the two vice-captains under Partson Jaure in the previous set up.

He naturally stepped in to fill the vacancy following the departure of Jaure during the off-season.

Jalai (24), who is now the first vice-captain, has been with DeMbare since 2019 while former Zimbabwe international Moyo, who turns 30 years next month, was signed by the Glamour Boys from Bulawayo Chiefs two months ago.

