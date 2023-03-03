Dynamos acquisition-founding member Marriot in court

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

DYNAMOS Football Club founding member Bernard Marriot Lusengo is today expected to appear in court on allegations of corruptly acquiring 51 percent shareholding and allocating other shares to undeserving members, which are not the club’s original members.

Marriot, who then allegedly declared himself the club’s chairman, is said to have acted against a High Court order, which awarded each founding member one percent share.

The then High Court judge Justice Luke Malaba gave the order after the ownership wrangle spilt in court in 2005.

Marriot is charged with fraud.

Leslie Gwindi is the complainant in the matter.

Marriot was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.