DWI empowers PWDs to overcome employment challenges

Remember Deketeke and Primrose Zimano

Deaf Women Included (DWI), a group of people with disabilities, established an economic project to empower and support their colleagues who face employment obstacles.

The initiative was formed in a bid to try and cover the employment challenges faced by PWDs and have so far assisted those who have graduated with employment and mentorship opportunities.

DWI programmes manager Miss Precious Chakuma said people living with disabilities face many problems within society.

“We found that people with disabilities face challenges in securing employment, men have more privileges than women when it comes to employment,” she said.

Miss Chakuma said the project has and will create more opportunities.

“They could access employment and secure employment with everyone else or maybe try to create opportunities to get into the employment sector.

“We train them in entrepreneurship, professional behaviour, how to write curriculum vitae, and how to do interviews, just to prepare them before getting into employment.

“We are focusing on formal employment so we try to equip them with the skills they may need,” she said.