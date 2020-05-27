Breaking News
Parliament goes virtual

Parliament goes virtual

Parliament is set to hold its inaugural virtual sitting today where some legislators will attend proceedings in the ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Duty on flour, maize meal suspended

27 May, 2020 - 00:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Duty on flour, maize meal suspended Minister of Finance and Economic Development Prof Mthuli Ncube

The Herald

Herald Reporter
Customs duty on imported wheat flour and maize meal has been suspended for six months from 22 May to 21 November in terms of regulations gazetted yesterday by Minister of Finance and Economic Development Prof Mthuli Ncube.

Statutory Instrument 219, giving the details of the three tariff items, suspended duty for bags of wheat flour of 50kg or more, smaller packs of wheat flour and maize meal.

A second statutory instrument had already split the tariff item that covered both maize groats and maize meal so the meal duty could be suspended without simultaneously suspending the maize groats duty.

The maize meal tariff was 25 percent.

The suspension of the duties is part of Government efforts to reduce prices and ensure affordability of needed imports.

While Zimbabwe normally prefers to import the raw grains for local millers to process, imports of milled flours and meal have been made easier in the past when there are or could be shortages.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting