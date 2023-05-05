Duo takes turns to rape a woman

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

An Epworth man who allegedly faked to help a woman who was running away from a suspected robber and later raped her numerous times with his friend appeared in court yesterday.

The incident occurred on January 31, at around 10pm when the 39-year-old complainant who was in the company of her male friend only identified as Jose were coming from Msasa Shops.

The other co-accused, who is still on the run, met the complainant and started assaulting her.

Jose ran away.

Ibrahim Mohammed passed by and was recognised by the complainant who begged for help.

Mohammed pretended to help her and took her to his house where he ganged up with his friend who is still at large and took turns to rape her without protection.

Mohammed (29) appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa charged with rape.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The matter was remanded to July 25 pending finalisation of investigations.