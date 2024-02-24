Duo takes game of pool to the people through podcast

Takudzwa Chitsiga

Youth Interactive Correspondent

IN a bid to fight the perception that snooker or pool is a pub game that is for drunkards and vagrants ,Chenjerai Debwe and Tendai Vambe has taken a move to see that the sport gets the recognition it deserves.

Debwe (21) and Vambe (18) a George Stark High School Upper six sciences student have moved mountains to take the sport to the people through forming a podcast that they interact with players as well as giving live coverage for national tournaments.

The Mbare-born youthful pool players going by the monikers “Black Boss” for Debwe and “Radiator Airways” Vambe, have successfully established the “Cuebilliards Bulletin Pool Show” which has gained a lot of followers through his media handles and WhatsApp groups.

The duo believes they will take the stereotype away from the people, as they also faced the same predicament from parents and close relatives in accepting that they wanted to take the sport professionally.

Debwe said he is looking forward to taking the sport to the people and aims to see it grow in limps and bounds.

“I am looking forward to take the sport of pool to another level. I am happy that the sport is now being appreciated and we now have more men and women playing. There are also several professionally run leagues across all the provinces which are transforming the lives of people.

“Growing up I never thought I would earn a living from snooker but things took a drastic turn soon after the Covid-19 lockdown where I would play the game on my phone as a way of wiling up time.

“After the lockdown I was so into the sport that I looked at some clubs and I observed that the sport has a big constituency. I ended up joining several pool clubs like Micky Job, Status Bullets, Club 263, Exide and Pahukama which is my current club. I am now one of the most sought after administrators who gives updates on the sport through social media handles and WhatsApp groups.

Debwe has managed to travel across the country covering a wide range of games through live streaming and updates.

“At first my family and friends discouraged me for focussing on the sport as they felt it was not going to give me any benefit but, things are changing and they now appreciate what I am doing. I cannot say I am there yet, but I managed to get support from some sponsors who gave me a laptop, microphone, an office to use. Although I am still using my phone, I will definitely have a modern camera for my coverage.

“At first it was difficult to penetrate the market as people could not buy my idea but, with the help of Megga One, Jay Shu, Rubber City, Global Turbos, Mr Granites, Radiator Airways Nevsun, Witbrand Agencies among several others I have managed to get where I am today,” said Debwe.

The versatile sportsmen who tried his luck on the football pitch as a young boy believes pool is taking away many youths from the vices of drugs and alcohol abuse.

“I am happy that we now have some juniors who are taking up the spot and it is encouraging that we also have business personalities who have vowed to sponsor the sport.

“As someone who grew up in Mbare a high density suburb I know the challenges we face as youths but I have always recommended many of my friends to take up the sport so they are kept busy and occupied.”