  • Today Thu, 13 Apr 2023

Duo in court for possessing cocaine

Duo in court for possessing cocaine

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

 

Two men from Harare have appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court after they were allegedly found in possession of cocaine at their houses.

 

Munyaradzi Paraiwa and Gerry Madzana (63) appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

 

They were remanded in custody.

 

The State alleged that on April 2, at around 4pm, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics received information that there was rampant abuse of cocaine at house number 19 Boundary Road, Eastlea, Harare.

Acting on supplied information, detectives visited the place and approached Paraiwa.

 

A search was conducted in the tissue paper that he was holding with his right hand leading to the seizure of two transparent plastic satchets containing whitish small blocks of cocaine.It weighed two grammes with a street value of $200 000.

Madzana was not at the house when the detectives arrived and they were told that he had gone out for the resupply of cocaine.

 

When he returned, he was holding a khakhi envelop which had cocaine which weighed five grammes with a street value of $300 000.

 

They were subsequently arrested and taken to CID Drugs for further management.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Police officer accused of conniving with... Crime & Courts

    Police officer accused of conniving with...

    Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent A police officer stationed at Buchwa, outside Zvishavane in Midlands province appeared in court yesterday for allegedly conniving with drug syndicates by agreeing to be sent to India to collect some drugs when he was on official leave. Harrisom Muzarawetu (35) appeared before magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa charged with abuse of […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments