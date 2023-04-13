Duo in court for possessing cocaine

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Two men from Harare have appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court after they were allegedly found in possession of cocaine at their houses.

Munyaradzi Paraiwa and Gerry Madzana (63) appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

They were remanded in custody.

The State alleged that on April 2, at around 4pm, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics received information that there was rampant abuse of cocaine at house number 19 Boundary Road, Eastlea, Harare.

Acting on supplied information, detectives visited the place and approached Paraiwa.

A search was conducted in the tissue paper that he was holding with his right hand leading to the seizure of two transparent plastic satchets containing whitish small blocks of cocaine.It weighed two grammes with a street value of $200 000.

Madzana was not at the house when the detectives arrived and they were told that he had gone out for the resupply of cocaine.

When he returned, he was holding a khakhi envelop which had cocaine which weighed five grammes with a street value of $300 000.

They were subsequently arrested and taken to CID Drugs for further management.