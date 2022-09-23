Duo faces attempted murder charges for attempting to slit man’s throat

Senior Court Reporter

TWO men appeared in court on accusations of attempting to cut another man’s throat with a sickle after picking a misunderstanding while he was playing snooker in Hatcliffe Consortium in Harare.

Grey Kamutayeni and Shadreck Simango are alleged to have teamed up, manhandled Kelvin Gunduza and the latter attempted to cut his throat with a sickle.

Gunduza is battling for his life at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, according to the State.

Kamutayeni and Simango were not asked to plead to attempted murder charges when they appeared before regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

Mr Godswish Dzivakwe said the incident occurred on September 21 in the afternoon.

It is said that Gunduza was playing pool when Simango approached him and stated threatening to kill him.

Gunduza asked the reason why he wanted to kill him and Kamuteyani arrived, armed with a sickel.

Kamuteyani allegedly grabbed Gunduza’s hands with Simango cutting his throat with a sickle.

Gunduza managed to escape and took to his heels.

As if that was not enough, the two pursued him hurling bricks.