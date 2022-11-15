Dube optimistic of the future  

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

FOLLOWING their second-place finish in the just-ended Premier Netball League season, GreenFuel coach Sibonginkosi Dube says she is looking at building a formidable team that can dominate in the local game.

The Chisumbanje-based side is making positive strides in the league and Dube feels they can achieve more based on the progress she has made with the team since she took over late last year.

But will take it one step at a time.

“Our target next season, well we are ambitious but not as ambitious, we want to finish in the top two. Those are the targets I was given by the club management, next year I am supposed to finish in the top two. This year it was just a bonus.

“But then when I challenge for the championship I want to hold on to it for seasons to come…When we do manage to take the league (title) we want to hold on to it for seasons, so that’s the main target,” said Dube.

Dube acknowledged it has not been an easy journey but interesting as they faced tough competition from teams such as Platinum Queens, ZDF, Herentals and Ngezi.

However, she feels there is room for improvement of competition in the league if other teams can also up their game.