Dubai ready for Zim exports

Own Correspondent

THERE are huge opportunities for Zimbabwe’s horticulture and processed foods companies to increase exports to Dubai if they can produce enough quantities and match competitors’ prices.

This came from engagements between Zimbabwean businesses and potential buyers from Dubai during the Zimbabwe-Dubai Investment Forum, which started yesterday with business-to-business meetings.

The trade and investment conference, organised by national promotion body, ZimTrade, to strengthen bilateral trade, is expected to unlock export opportunities for local businesses.

The event will also discuss investment opportunities in Zimbabwe as the country intensifies campaigns to attract top global companies to invest in various sectors of the economy. Speaking to local horticultural exporters in Dubai, Aslam Salih, a buyer from a leading fresh fruit and vegetables distributor — Gulf Fruits — said they had enough capacity to absorb Zimbabwean produce, which can compete well in the market.

“We have the capabilities and capacity to take output from anywhere in Zimbabwe as our market is big and we are looking forward to engaging with suppliers who can meet our growing demand. We have the options, solutions and resources for companies that want to access Dubai and conditions favour produce coming from that region (Southern Africa) as they can supply good products.

“Our expectations are that Zimbabwean suppliers should have enough capacity to push the volumes that are required in our market, which services the entire Gulf region,” he said.

For Zimbabwean suppliers who are looking to penetrate the Dubai market, Mr Salih said there is also need to produce top quality products that have competitive prices.

“The competition is tough as we are getting supplies from around the world and Zimbabwean suppliers must focus on quality and price.

“The idea is to produce a top-quality product at a low cost so that when it lands in Dubai, it is competitive,” said Mr Salih.

Speaking on the outcome of meetings with potential buyers in Dubai ZimTrade chief executive officer Allan Majuru said the positive response was encouraging.

“From these meetings, potential buyers are opening up to prospects of Zimbabwean produce and it is now up to our farmers to meet the required demand.

“We have also seen that some buyers are familiar with our products and we need to use products that are currently in the market as springboards to introduce more produce into Dubai, and the rest of the UAE.

Mr Majuru also encouraged local farmers who are considering the UAE as an export market to increase their production.

“It is clear our producers will need to upscale their production as the demand is huge and buyers want consistent suppliers.

“We also need to ensure our quality remains top and develop distribution networks that will make it easy to land products in Dubai at a low cost”, said Mr Majuru.

Horticultural Development Council CEO, Linda Nielsen, highlighted the potential for Zimbabwean farmers to supply the UAE market and said focus must be on increasing production.

“There is huge potential to supply UAE and the entire Gulf region in both fresh and value-added horticultural products.

However, the challenge we need to fix is increasing our volumes to reduce costs associated with logistics as our freight costs are high”, she said.

More than 40 businesses are taking part in the Zimbabwe-Dubai Trade and Investment Conference. The entities are drawn from sectors that have been identified as being low hanging fruits, such as horticultures (including avocados, mangoes, macadamia nuts, vegetables, chilies, sweet corn, peas, tomatoes, sweet potatoes), processed foods and beverages, meat and meat products, leather and leather products, clothing and textiles, and essential oils.

Other sectors that are represented include manufactured tobacco, building and construction, arts and crafts, mining, information and communication technologies, agricultural inputs and implements.

Services sectors such as finance, education, travel and tourism are also participating in the business conference.