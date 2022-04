Dubai-based billionaire, Mr Shaji Ul Mulk, the chairman of Mulk Holdings and Abu Dhabbi T10, arrives at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare this afternoon. He will explore possible sites in Harare and Victoria Falls to invest in real estate, hotels and sport facilities. Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

Dubai-based businessman Mr Shaji UI Mulk, chairman of Mulk Holdings and Abu Dhabbi T10 has arrived in Zimbabwe today.

His visit comes after a meeting with President Mnangagwa at the just-ended 2020 Dubai Expo.

Mr Mulk’s visit is expected to open up various investment opportunities for the billionaire in Zimbabwe as well as cement the Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement efforts.