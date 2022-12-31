Dubai and Zimbabwean company to strengthen trade cooperation

Dubai International Chamber (DIC), one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has facilitated the expansion of Nhimbe Fresh Exports, one of Zimbabwe’s largest vegetable and fruit exporters.

Based in Zimbabwe, Nhimbe is one of Africa’s premier exporters of blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and peas. The company predominantly exports to the US and Europe and has recently entered Dubai.

It currently exports strawberries to the emirate and is scaling production with the support of the Dubai International Chamber to increase the visibility of its products in the market while also benefiting from Dubai’s strategic location to expand to the Far East market.

“In addition to helping local businesses expand to global markets, Dubai International Chamber also attracts and facilitates foreign direct investment from key markets of strategic importance to Dubai to the emirate. We support companies through every stage of the international expansion journey, connecting them with trusted stakeholders and potential partners that can help them access new markets and scale their operations. We are very pleased to have supported Nhimbe Fresh Exports with their international expansion plans into Dubai and beyond,” said Omar Khan, Executive Director of International Offices at Dubai International Chamber.

Dr. Edwin Moyo, Chairman of Nhimbe Fresh Exports, commented, “We are aggressively talking to Dubai International Chamber to see how we can be present in that market. Our choice of Dubai is based on its popularity, both as a tourist and financial centre and in our view, it was befitting to add it to our destination as our food distribution centre, not only for the region but other international destinations.

Of particular importance has been the role played by the chamber; Dubai International Chamber has brought strategic partners who will make it easier for Nhimbe to implement this export programme.”

He added that by providing logistics and funding partners, Dubai International Chamber enables foreign companies such as Nhimbe to leverage Dubai’s extensive land, sea and air logistics to open up new trade routes across the region and beyond.

“We anticipate moving 500,000 tonnes of produce into the UAE market through Dubai, some of which will go into supermarkets, wholesale and others as exports from Dubai to neighbouring countries. This is expected to create more than US$150 million of exports to Dubai every year, and Dubai itself will earn about US$200 million in exports to other international markets. This win-win situation is Nhimbe’s vision of Dubai as a gateway to international markets,” Dr Moyo stated.

Nhimbe’s business expansion supports Dubai’s vision to increase foreign trade from Dhs1.4 trillion to Dhs2 trillion between 2021 and 2026.

Meanwhile earlier Dubai Trade and Dubai Chamber of Commerce (DCC), one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, have simplified trade services for exporters and re-exporters in the country by collaborating together to provide membership and Certificates of Origin (COO) services through the Dubai Trade portal.

A COO determines the origin of exported or re-exported goods and helps estimate customs tariffs, as it contains the basic data on trade shipments.

Dubai Trade’s single window will enable exporters in Dubai to instantly request, pay and generate the COO via its single window.

This is a major milestone in the platform’s offerings and in its efforts to facilitate seamless cross-border trade and will enable exporters to complete their end-to-end export journey of trade from cargo handling to customs clearance.

The integration of the COO on Dubai Trade platform is part of their agreement, signed in March, to cement Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub and streamline the trade process for more than 180,000 customers.

It provides transparency in business transactions, facilitating access for Emirati products to global markets, and enhancing foreign trade.

Saif Al Hattawi, Executive Director of Digital and Commercial Services at Dubai Chamber of Commerce said: “Dubai Chamber of Commerce is constantly working to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global gateway for trade that supports business growth and enables local companies to access business opportunities in target markets. Certificates of Origin are crucial to facilitating and driving international trade. Through our cooperation with Dubai Trade, we are improving ease of doing business and removing barriers to trade with the aim of boosting Dubai’s foreign trade to Dhs 2 trillion in line with Dubai’s Foreign Trade Plan and enhancing the competitiveness of the Emirates’ commercial and logistics sectors.”

Mohamed Ahmed AbuHamra, Acting Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Trade said: “We are committed to facilitating trade and positioning Dubai as the leading trade and logistics hub and adding value to the trading community. Our goal has always been to ensure ease of doing business in Dubai and drive the country’s digital transformation efforts. – Gulf Today