Duathlon champs to motivate athletes

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

NATIONAL coach Pamela Fulton believes the upcoming National Duathlon Championships will help motivate the team preparing for the Triathlon Africa Championships scheduled for September.

The national event is due to take place on July 3 at Donnybrook Race Track.

Duathlon consists of running and cycling.

With triathlon off-season, the athletes will use the event as part of their preparations for the continental championships.

“Our team that has qualified to compete at Africa Champs later this year in September, will be taking this event seriously.

“Duathlon consists of run-bike-run, so the double run makes it extremely difficult and the athletes who are not used to duathlon will feel heavy, tired legs especially on the second run.

“Training through winter is difficult and having different events is important to help motivate our athletes and give them goals to work towards,” said Fulton.

This is the first time the national association is staging the duathlon national championships.

Fulton, who is also Triathlon Zimbabwe vice president, said duathlon is part of their development plan as they seek to increase interest and numbers for the sport.

“This season TZ has focused more on promoting duathlon than usual, as part of our development plan. We believe there are many people who do not attend our races because they are put off by the swim element, but who own bikes and who would like to try a duathlon.

“We hope to attract new people to this event as well as our regular supporters.

“There will be championship events as well as social events, so athletes of all levels can come and compete. For our regular triathletes, I feel there will be some very competitive racing.

“Zimbabwe has had a history of producing good duathletes, with Rory Mackie winning the Under-23 Duathlon World Championships in 2002. Having duathletes once again competing at this level would be very exciting and I believe it is achievable,” said Fulton.