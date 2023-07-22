DStv Content Corner

MOVIES

Death Warrant

Genre: Action

Saturday 22 July at 20:00 on Studio Universal, available on DStv Compact and up

When jailers and inmates start getting murdered in a prison, Louis, a detective and a martial arts expert, is assigned the task of getting to the bottom of the mystery. Starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Cynthia Gibb, directed by Deran Serafian.

**********

vGenre: Comedy, drama

Sunday 23 July at 18:30 on M-Net Movies 1, available on DStv Premium

Olivia struggles to make ends meet after quitting her comfortable, high-paying job while trying to maintain her relationships with her three rich and successful friends. Starring Jennifer Anniston and Joan Cusack, directed by Nicole Holofcener.

**********

Monsters of Man

Genre: Sci-fi, action

Sunday 23 July at 20:00 on M-Net Movies 3, available on DStv Compact and up

Six American doctors must fight for their lives after four weaponized robots wipe out a village in Southeast Asia. Starring Tatjana Marjanovic and Kayli Tran, directed by Mark Toia.

**********

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Genre: Animation, family

Sunday 23 July at 20:05 on M-Net, available on DStv Premium

Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll when he learns that he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Starring Antonio Banders and Salma Hayek, directed by Joel Crawford.

**********

KIDS

The Owl House

Genre: Animation

Friday 21 July at 17:00 on Disney Channel, available on DStv Compact and up

When a human girl stumbles upon a portal to another world, she befriends a rebellious witch and a warrior. She soon discovers her dream of becoming a witch and finds herself welcome in a new family.

**********

Masha and The Bear

Genre: Animation

Monday 24 July at 16:45 on Cartoonito, available on DStv Family and up

A retired circus bear decides to live a quiet life in the forest. However, when Masha, a sprightly young girl, enters the forest, his peaceful life is interrupted.

**********

Jade Armor

Genre: Animation

Monday 25 July at 17:00 on Cartoon Network, available on DStv Family and up

It is Lan Jun’s turn to don the famous Jade armour and use her kung fu skills to fight evil. With her friends Theo and Alisha, as well as the Beasticons, she must fight against supervillains and manage her teenage life.

**********

Teeny Tiny Creatures

Genre: Education

Tuesday 26 July at 11:35 on Cbeebies, available on DStv Access and up

Experts Ferne and Rory delve deeper into interesting facts associated with tiny creatures in the environment and biodiversity.

**********

CATCH UP

New Amsterdam

Genre: Drama

After becoming the medical director of one of the oldest public hospitals in the United States, Dr Max Goodwin sets out to reform the institution’s neglected and outdated facilities to treat patients.

**********

Yellowstone

Genre: Drama

Oscar and Emmy winner Kevin Costner is the marquee attraction of the ensemble cast in this drama series, starring as the patriarch of a powerful, complicated family of ranchers. A sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, John Dutton controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. He operates in a corrupt world where politicians are compromised by influential oil and lumber corporations and land grabs make developers billions.

**********

The Masked Dancer

Genre: Reality

‘The Masked Dancer’ is a top-secret dance competition in which celebrities shake their tail feathers while covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities.

UFO Witness

Genre: Documentary

With unprecedented access to the archive of famed ufologist Dr. J. Allen Hynek, Ben Hansen seeks to unlock the secrets of the past to shed light on today’s UFO encounters.

**********

LOCAL (SOUTHERN)

Zuba

Genre: Drama

Friday 21 July at 20:00 on Zambezi Magic, available on DStv Compact and up

Zuba’s world is turned up-side down just when she decides to do the right thing leaving her to wonder, is she the curse to everyone that loves her?

**********

Kalawa Jazmee

Genre: Reality

Sunday 23 July at 18:30 on Mzansi Magic, available on DStv Compact and up

A reality show from the renowned recording company Kalawa Jazmee.

**********

Roomies

Genre: Comedy, drama

Thursday 27 July at 20:30 on 1Magic, available on DStv Compact Plus and up

‘Roomies’ showcases the underlying humour that comes with trying to achieve some of the so-called realistic and unrealistic milestones of life such as marriage, being healthy, making lifelong friends, and achieving a fulfilling career.

**********

Riona

Genre: Drama

Wednesday 26 July at 20:30 on Africa Magic Family, available on DStv Family and up

A wicked King. A village under siege. Strata. Class. And an uprising. Rebellion looms as King Ofotokun does all he can to stop a dark prophesy from being fulfilled.

**********

Itura

Genre: Drama

Thursday 27 July at 21:30 on Africa Magic Showcase, available on DStv Compact and up

King Jagungbade’s desire for a kingdom based on equality love, justice, prosperity, and peace is under threat. How will the kingdom of Ibaokuta survive what’s coming?