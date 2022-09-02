Dstv charms local EPL fans

Sports Reporter

Fans of English football in Zimbabwe have an unprecedented chance to enjoy all the action during an open weekend of viewing hosted by DStv’s SuperSport.

The open weekend started on Thursday September 1 and ends on Monday September 5. DStv channel 223, the home of EPL action usually restricted to viewers with higher-level bouquets will be available to lower- level bouquets.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager Liz Dziva said the open weekend gave free viewing to Access bouquet subscribers upwards and would include live coverage of no fewer than six matches, as well as repeats of a selection of these and others.

“It’s an amazing chance to enjoy the world’s most popular football league for a weekend of thrills,'” she said.