Dry weekend for Harare

Herald Reporter

Harare residents should brace for a dry weekend starting today as the council is shutting down its main water treatment plant, Morton Jaffray Waterworks to allow for rehabilitation works.

In a statement, City of Harare acting director Engineer Zivai Musikavanhu said the plant will be completely shut down today at 4pm up to Sunday 2pm to allow for the contractor to work on the project for the Rehabilitation of Warren Control Pump Station.

“The shutdown is primarily being carried out to allow our contractor, who is working on the project for the rehabilitation of Warren Control Pump Station repair the DN1400 reservoir feeder pipe, which is badly corroded at the chlorine dosing point before entry to the fresh water reservoirs.

“Installation of DN1500 and 1000 tim butterfly reservoir valves at Warren Control, install new suction and discharge valves on pump 6.11 and 13 to enable their eventual uninstallation and replacement,” he said.

Eng Musikavanhu said the works are expected to increase the number of pumps installed at Warren Control Station.

“The department will also be taking advantage of this emergency critical shutdown to undertake repair work on trunk mains to reduce physical water losses currently obtaining in the system,” he said.