‘Drunkard’ caged 9 months for attempting to break into magistrates chambers

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

A man from Epworth who was caught loitering around and attempting to enter into magistrates’ chambers and other offices at the Harare Magistrates’ Court was yesterday sentenced to an effective nine months behind bars.

Edwin Chapauka (30) was convicted of attempted unlawful entry by magistrate Mr Simon Kandiyero.

Initially, Mr Kandiyero sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment and three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The complainant is the Judicial Service Commission represented by Kelvin Mataramvura, a provincial security officer appointed through a letter of resolution.

The prosecutor Mr Takudzwa Chitenderu, alleges that on January 15, at around 4:50 am, Brian Saitenga who was at the Harare Magistrates Courts saw Chapauka trying to open different offices on the 4th floor where the chambers of Magistrates are located.

He closely monitored Chapauka and informed Mataramvura to come from the other side while he was following him.

The State alleged that Mataramvura and Saitenga apprehended Chapauka whilst trying to open office 465, the human resource office.

The court heard when he was asked why he was there, he failed to give a reasonable explanation and was handed over to the police.

Responding Chapauka attributed his actions to drunkenness.

“Your worship, l was confused and drunk at the same time. I have no idea as to what l was doing.

“I sell sweets along Kaguvi Street. What troubled me was how l had arrived here at the courts. I seek forgiveness from the court,” he said.

In aggravation, the State prayed that Chapauka be given a deterrent sentence as he was targeting court officials and that the public ought to know that crime does not pay.