Drugs unit deploys at ports of entry

Rejoice Makoni–Herald Correspondent

The police’s drug and narcotics unit has set up base at various ports of entry to fight against the smuggling of illicit drugs, as the nation ups the ante in the fight against the scourge that is threatening gains made by the Second Republic.

This was revealed recently by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri in her report to Cabinet as the chairperson of the National Committee on Drugs and Substance Abuse.

Presenting what had transpired in Cabinet to the media, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the report presented by Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri indicated that the units were established at Beitbridge, Victoria Falls, Chirundu and Forbes border posts.

“These posts at points of entry are meant to curtail the inflow of drugs,” he said.

“Inland posts have also been established at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo and Victoria Falls airports. New technologies like drones are also being used to monitor the country’s borders in addition to the traditional surveillance methods in order to reduce smuggling and trafficking of drugs.’

“The nation is informed that the National Committee has been frequently meeting in light of the observed increases in cases of drug and substance abuse. The meetings cover reports from the pillars over the period 7th July to 23rd September, 2023.

“The Pillars of the National Committee are as follows: the Supply Reduction; Demand Reduction; Harm Reduction, Treatment and Rehabilitation; Psycho-Social Support and Community Re-Integration; Media and Information pillars.”

The report by Minister Muchinguri indicated that under the Supply Reduction Pillar, raids and operations against drug suppliers, dealers and peddlers were regularly conducted, and a total of 5 367 offenders were arrested during the period 7th July to 23rd September, 2023. This represents a sharp increase on the 4 328 arrests made for the whole year of 2022.

During the same period, a total of 81 bases, where drug users and peddlers converge to sell and consume drugs, were destroyed.

Interventions by the Liquor Licensing Board have reduced unlicensed liquor outlets, vendors and peddlers as well as licensed outlets operating outside the agreed terms and conditions.

These include inspections of premises, investigations against public complaints and cancellation of licenses.

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has cancelled 7 licenses for wholesalers and deregistered one. Going forward, Cabinet agreed to enact the relevant legislation for the establishment of a Drug Elimination Agency to govern and coordinate all national activities on drug and substance abuse.

The national committee led by Minister Muchinguri was also carrying out awareness and public education; peer-to-peer support; guidance and counselling; community dialogues; exhibitions and livelihood skills and entrepreneurship capacity building programmes to fight drug abuse.

In terms of awareness programmes, a total of 715 515 people were reached through various activities including Higher and Tertiary Education institutions mandatory awareness campaigns, and engaging artists and sportspersons as ambassadors.

Minister Muchinguri’s committee is developing standard information dissemination tools that will be used by the sub-national structures, traditional leadership and religious organizations in conscientising families and communities.

Guidance and counselling sessions as well as maintenance of a safe school environment continue to be a priority for Government.

Stakeholders have welcomed the work being done by the national committee against drugs.

Director of Katswe Sistahood, Talent Jumo, said the multisectoral approach in addressing drug and substance abuse was the right way forward.

“There is a lot that is required in order for the country to address the drug and substance menace,” she said. “We need to first look at the drivers of drug and substance abuse at household level and establish response mechanisms rather than wait until someone has been committed a crime then we take them to rehabilitation centers.

“Our borders should not be porous. Every drug peddler should face the wrath of the law despite their affiliation.”

Director of Women Action Group, Ms Edinah Masiiwa, commended Government for setting up the national taskforce on drug abuse.

“We are happy about Government efforts in reducing drug and substance abuse, especially the setting up of a committee that deals with drug and substance issues,” she said. “Parents also need to change their parenting style; we are now witnessing cases of children who grow up without their parents because they went to the diaspora in search of greener pastures. Those children will have no one to take care of them. Children need monitoring.”

Onesai Takavada of Ruwa said drug and substance abuse was destroying young people’s lives.

“I am happy about the measures that have been taken by the Government in to address drug and substance abuse,” she said. “The increase in arrests of drug peddlers is a positive development, even though we want to continue seeing more peddlers being arrested.”

Tatenda Chipadze of Harare applauded the Government for its efforts in trying to end drug and substance abuse across the country.

“Government is doing the right thing in terms of curbing drug and substance abuse,” he said. “The increase in arrests of drug dealers compared to last year is commendable. My wish as a youth is to see a mandatory sentence being passed on everyone who deals in drug and substances. Police should close all gaps that may allow drugs to be supplied in communities.”

An elderly, who identified herself as Mrs Mutakiwa of Budiriro in Harare, said the Government taskforce should direct more focus on high density areas that were being affected by drug and substance abuse.

“Our children and grandchildren’s future is being destroyed,” she said. “It is worrying that we have to watch their lives going down the drain. What Government is doing is very good and also community leaders should play a pivotal role in stopping this menace at community level.