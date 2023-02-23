Drugs found at Mbare drug dealer Dama’s base

Crime Reporter

A 31-year-old Mbare drug dealer has been arrested after police raided his flat in the area.

Simbarashe Chanachimwe alias Dama was found in possession of 26 sachets of mbanje and a mbanje plant measuring 1,7 metres.

The raid comes after police recently launched a massive operation targeting drug dealers and peddlers countrywide.

So far more than 2 500 suspects have been arrested during the crackdown.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the latest arrests.

“The ZRP has arrested Simbarashe Chanachimwe (31), alias Dama, who was being sought by the police in connection with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

“This follows a raid that was conducted by the police at the suspect’s drug base at Block 14 Matapi Flats, Mbare Harare at around 4am. Police recovered 26 sachets of dagga and one plant of mbanje measuring 1,7 metres,” he said.

Meanwhile, on February 21 2023, police arrested 57 people across the country on operation, “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” bringing cumulative arrests to 2 527.

“The ZRP also applauds the public for supporting the Government’s resolve to fight drug and substance abuse.

“This follows the arrest of Obedient Hove (24) of number 201 Liconia, Whitecliff, Harare on 21st February 2023.

The suspect was raided and searched,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He was found in possession of 51 sachets of Crystal Meth which he was selling to the community.