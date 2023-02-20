Drug, substance abuse among youths: A threat to Vision 2030

Most can be done to discourage youths to take drugs

Ranson Madzamba

Correspondent

In an African set up, elders will always remind you, all they do, they do it for the young ones and the future generations to come.

The elders always groom the young ones in various aspects of life. The elders are thus the pillars of all young people.

The success of the youths comes from the elders. Once the elders become reluctant in shaping the youths socially, culturally and even morally, the future of the society will certainly be in shambles and dissolute.

Well, it is upon this background that the Second Republic has taken upon itself to find best ways on how the young people can be moulded, developed and empowered for the economic good of the country.

The Second Republic however, discovered that drug and substance abuse among the youth can be an impingement to the attainment of an upper middle-income society by the year 2030 (Vision 2030). The youths constitute the majority of our population hence are a key component in the developmental discourse of this country.

The future belongs to the youth, but it is scary to imagine how the future would be like considering the rate at which the majority of them are abusing drugs.

Research shows that drug and substance abuse is predominant in urban areas and above 57 percent among young people.

Zimbabwe’s population is relatively young, about 67 percent of the population is below the age of 35 while those between the ages of 15 and 35 are 36 percent.

President Mnangagwa in 2021 set-up an inter-ministerial task force to find solutions to the plague of drug and substance abuse.

The taskforce is chaired by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Development and deputised by the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation. The issue now requires collective efforts starting from the family level. It is neither the job of the Zimbabwe Republic Police nor the Government Ministries concerned alone, but a great task for us all as a country.

This year the National Youth Day (21 February) celebrations are going to take place in Matabeleland North at Lupane State University. The day was set aside to celebrate young people as well embrace their empowerment for the economic good of the country.

His Excellency, President Mnangagwa will be the Guest of Honour. This year’s theme is; “Drug and substance abuse, a threat to vision 2030; every community’s responsibility”

Most physical and psychological problems among youths are largely related to abuse of drugs and other substances. Behaviours such as violence, vandalism, damage to family and social relationships, personal injury, and several medical problems are to a large extent associated with drug and substance abuse.

Family networks, peer influence, and other social networks are reportedly key propagators of drug and substance abuse. Weak parenting practice, the global economy accentuated by poverty and economic meltdown which leave most families either child headed or under unemployed guardianship are also major causes of drug abuse.

Having family or relatives who use drugs also increase risk of indulging among youths and adolescents.

These drugs and substances include well-known brands like kachasu, musombodhiya, bronco, mbanje, cocaine, mutoriro and mangemba.

Well, this year’s National Youth Day celebrations are again set aside to raise awareness on the effects of substance and drug abuse among the youths.

Some youths are going to be honoured for outstanding achievements in various sectors of the economy that include, Entrepreneurship & Financial Services, Mining, Energy and Infrastructure, Environment and Tourism, Agriculture, Health and Social Welfare, Agriculture, Health and Social Welfare, Sport, Arts, ICT, Innovation and Advocacy.

I always say anything for the youths without the youths is not for the youths. This year’s commemorations will take the indaba format, with the youths and various communities interfacing with Government on issues around curbing drug and substance abuse.

A lot of activities have been lined up for the important day. These include an exhibition on the scourge of drug and substance abuse.

Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) will also have the opportunity to exhibit as well as explore the essentiality of life skills training to the youths and how they can enrol with them. The Youth Bank, EmpowerBank shall be present as well, giving notes on various business initiatives it has in place for youth empowerment.

A number of sporting activities have been lined up not forgetting that they shall be a number of artists to serenade revellers as they celebrate this important day on our national calendar.

The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Communications and Advocacy Department will also have the opportunity to interact with the youths exploring the essentiality of the Youth Desks created in various Government Ministries. All provinces are expected to commemorate this day as well after the national celebrations.

Let us all come together for the good of our Youths!

#SayNoToSubstanceAndDrugAbuse! #Vision2030Tinosvika/Siyafika!

Ranson Madzamba is the Deputy Director Communications and Advocacy for the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.