Drug dealer denied bail

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A suspected drug dealer appeared in court after he was arrested while carrying cocaine and ecstasy valued $2 700 000 has been denied bail.

Tonderai Musekiwa (50) was facing charges of dealing in dangerous drugs when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna.

In denying bail to the accused person Mr Nduna said there was a likelihood that Musekiwa would continue dealing in drugs if he is freed.

Mr Nduna said the State, led by Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Michael Reza managed to prove that Musekiwa was not a proper candidate for bail. Mr Reza had opposed bail arguing that the accused was likely to abscond and continue dealing in drugs.

The matter was deferred to May 23.