Drug dealer arrested in Mudzi

Crime Reporter

Police in Nyamapanda have arrested a suspected drug dealer at his house in Kotwa, before recovering mbanje and various illicit substances.

The suspect Jeffrey Kuwandika was arrested yesterday following a tip-off.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“On February 8, 2024, Police in Nyamapanda acted on received information and arrested Jeffrey Kuwandika at his place of residence in Kotwa, Mudzi, for unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

“The arrest of the suspect led to the recovery of 31 twists of dagga, five bottles of Broncleer Cough Syrup, three bottles of Benylin Cough Syrup, 16 X 4 boxes of Sildenafil tablets, 18 X 50 rizzlers and a cigarette lighter,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, three suspects Senzeni Moyo (34), Thembani Ngwenya (27) and Louis Ngwenya (25) were also arrested for possession of copper cables in Bulawayo.

Police acted on received information and intercepted the suspects who were travelling in a Silver Honda Fit motor vehicle at a robot-controlled intersection, 4th Avenue and Robert Mugabe Street.

Police conducted a search leading to the recovery of 16kgs of copper cables which were stashed in the boot.