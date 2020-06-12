Breaking News
Government clears quarantine centres

Government clears quarantine centres

Another 285 returnees went home yesterday after testing negative for Covid-19 in mandatory quarantine facilities, ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Drug cops raid FAZ offices

12 Jun, 2020 - 00:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Drug cops raid FAZ offices

The Herald

LUSAKA. — The Drug Enforcement Agency mounted an afternoon raid on Football Association of Zambia’s base at Football House here yesterday.

DEC officers, armed with a warrant, confiscated equipment from the office of FAZ general-secretary Adrian Kashala.

“The Football Association of Zambia wishes to inform its membership and stakeholders that its operations have been partially paralysed following a raid by Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officers,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mingala said in a statement.

“Drug Enforcement Commission officers descended on the institution this afternoon (Thursday) and got away with a laptop and CPU from the office of the general secretary Adrian Kashala and a desktop from his personal assistant.

“The FAZ officials fully co-operated with the DEC officers and have pledged full compliance with the law enforcement agencies.

“Officers from the Drug Enforcement Commission presented a search warrant looking for drugs and narcotics and other related substances.

“FAZ is, however, disturbed by the nature of the operations conducted by DEC especially that it has set the benchmark of conducting its business above board.

“As FAZ we wish to reiterate that we operate on an open door policy and remain available to whoever wishes to seek information within the law.” – Lusaka Times.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting