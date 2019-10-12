Drug addicts turn to light bulbs

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

DRUG addicts in Harare have gone wild, stealing energy-saver bulbs from verandas in high-density suburbs, with others scavenging for disused bulbs at dumpsites with a view to making smoking pipes used to abuse an illicit drug known as crystal methamphetamine (meth), The Herald can reveal.

Crystal methamphetamine, popularly known as “Mutoriro”, is a highly addictive and illegal psycho-stimulant that has taken the ghetto market by storm for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine.

There is increased abuse of the drug in Harare and other parts of the country.

Abusers, who are mainly unemployed youths, are now stealing bulbs at night from verandas in high-density suburbs like Highfield, Chitungwiza, Mufakose and Mbare.

Energy-saver bulbs now cost between $26 and $55, figures beyond the reach of many.

However, each drug addict strives to have his or her own smoking pipe as they find it “unhealthy” to share.

Others offer to buy used bulbs at prices ranging between $3 and $5.