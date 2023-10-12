Drug abuse pushes up crime reports 12 pc

Crime Reporter

Criminal cases dealt with by the police rose 12 percent during the first eight months of this year compared to the same period last year with most of the extra caseload being linked to drug abuse, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga said yesterday.

Road traffic accidents increased by 15 percent and there was a noticeable rise in urban crime.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe Republic Police 2023 Senior Officers’ Conference in Harare, Comm-Gen Matanga said their core business as police was creating a crime-free society by combating crime through intensified police operations, heightened police visibility and vigilance at all times.

“However, crime in general has been on an upward trend as depicted by 296 966 cases recorded between January and August 2023, compared to 264 400 cases received during the same period last year. This reflects a 12 percent increase. The growth of crime beyond seven percent, a target you will recall we raised from three percent, is awfully high.

“We must therefore gird our loins and curtail this trend. We are all aware that the scourge of drug and substance abuse is ravaging communities, mainly the youth who in some circumstances end up committing serious crimes, besides themselves being a burden to society.

“Just recently, in Harare central business district, we recorded crimes committed in the most gruesome manner suggesting that the perpetrators were either under the influence of drugs or some kind of mental derangement. This is an indictment to the future of the country, and we should take it upon ourselves to bring this menace to a stop.”

Police were grateful for the extra resources from the Government, in particular the motor vehicles and fuel which had brought huge relief to stations across the country. There were however, still some challenges in mobilising other resources for the policing mandate.

Traffic management remained a problematic area particularly in urban areas and during the first eight months, road traffic accidents increased by 15 percent. So police needed to continuously redouble their efforts through operations such as the recent Operation “Tame the Traffic Jungle” to curb carnage as well as restraining the reckless behaviour on the roads, eliminating unroadworthy vehicles, among other factors.

“I have always taken great exception to the lack of supervision by some commanders. This is somehow contrary to your elevation to positions of authority wherein effective supervision should punctuate your diaries. The supervision of dockets and investigations remains casual.”

Some of the challenges that confronted the police were an indictment on those charged with the burden of supervision. “The shameful conduct by some members as well as corruption by rogue elements within the rank and file continues to taint the image of the organisation.”

Comm Gen Matanga said ZRP would not not condone indiscipline of whatever form. All errant police officers, regardless of rank had thus been put on notice.

“I am fully cognisant of the multitude of challenges spanning from social to economic that confront police officers each day. I have been conferring with my deputies and indeed all of you on ways to improve the welfare of members of the police service. As Robert Schuller would put it ‘Tough times never last, but tough people do’, so these temporary difficulties shall come to pass too, thus we should remain determined to deliver quality service to the people of this great nation.”

The leadership of the police would continue lobbying the Government to improve the conditions of service of police officers, especially the provision of decent salaries, residential accommodation and allowances, among other things.

Police performed exceptionally well to create a conducive environment before, during and after the 2023 harmonised elections, he said. However, some political activists had resorted to abusing social media platforms spewing hate speech, spreading messages with political undertones, bordering on inciting political violence in the aftermath of the free, fair, peaceful and credible harmonised elections.

Police would remain focussed to deal decisively with elements bent on derailing the country’s progress under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa.

“I recommitted the organisation to the Government’s vision hence the need to align our strategic planning with the country’s Vision 2030 and other national aspirations. Therefore, we remain charged with the mandate of maintaining peace, thus creating a conducive environment for achievement of an upper middle income economy by the year 2030.”

Some police commanders had developed a tendency to continously complain about resource inadequacy. Although resources were an integral component needed in realising planned outcomes, they were not the only aspect of a police manager’s life to deserve management attention.

“There were several other important aspects to planning, implementation, review and reporting system which police managers were supposed to remain awake to.

“These included full knowledge of content and interrelationships among national, ministerial and the ZRP’s own organisational strategic documents.

“There is need for a total commitment to supervision, monitoring, controlling, motivating, analysing, reviewing, and reporting on organisational performance in your areas of jurisdiction.”