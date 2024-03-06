Drought… ZRA curtails power generation

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has curtailed power generation to a daily average of 214MW each for Kariba South and North power stations.

The position, caused by what could be one of the worst rainfall seasons, will be reviewed at the end of March when a review of the first quarter of 2024 is done.

Power utilities, Zesa and Zesco, can increase or reduce power production as demand dictates but remaining within their allocation.

Zesa and Zesco of Zambia will share 16 Billion cubic metres equally.

Poor rainfall in Southern Africa owing to the El Nino induced drought has seen reduced inflows and slightly lower water levels in Lake Kariba than the 2023 season.

In a statement, ZRA chief executive Engineer Munyaradzi Munodawafa said a review of the 2023/24 season would be undertaken at the end of March.

“Given that the outcome of the rainfall forecast is generally below normal, the Authority has maintained the 16 BCM water allocation over the first quarter of the year 2024 providing for combined annual average power production of 428MW, shared equally,” said Eng Munodawafa.

“Based on the water allocation of 8 BCM per power utility, translating to an average power production of 214MW per Utility to the end of March 2024 when the 1st Quarter 2024 hydrological review falls due as per standing operational framework for Kariba dam reservoir operations.”

He said ZRA would continue to monitor the situation and performance of the hydrological performance of 2023/2024 rainfall season would determine an upward or downward review of water allocation.