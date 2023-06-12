Drivers welcome new plastic disc

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

Drivers and transport operators have applauded the Government for its plans to replace the current metal driver’s licences with a new plastic disc saying this would improve driving conduct and reduce accidents on the roads.

This comes after Government through the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) is moving Zimbabwe in line with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), East African Community (EAC) and SADC.

In the region, South Africa and some other countries already use plastic licences also known as plastic polymer licences.

Currently, those who pass their Zimbabwe driving tests at the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) depots countrywide, are immediately issued with a temporary paper licence before obtaining the metal licence a few months later. One of the advantages of the new plastic licences is that they will be printed instantly and have security features that will make them difficult to forge, as well as being scanable so checks immediately confirm authenticity and reveal any legal issues.

The plastic disc will be issued from next week, after launching the new national driver’s licences.

Speaking during separate interviews, drivers and operators said this was a good initiative and that government should quickly introduce the new plastic disc.

Zimbabwe Union of Drivers and Conductors President Mr Fradreck Maguramhinga said as drivers they welcomed the move by government.

“Considering the rate of carnage involving our retested drivers it draws us to the conclusion that our standards needs to be aligned with other countries.

“And also the issues to do with two- year renewal for public service vehicle drivers must also be reviewed to say five years just like other countries.

“We are also appealing for a smooth transition from the metal to plastic. The eye test issue for every driver is also a welcome development and it has to be done periodically,” he said.

Bus operator, Mr Absolom Muyambiri who is the owner of Bless It Up Motors said,”Its a good initiative since we had been left behind as a country. For instance with the current drivers licence which has not been expiring, some of the drivers who are driving on our roads especially bus drivers are very old with short eyesight but they would want to continue driving.

“But the fact that now someone will now go for retest because of the new disc which will expire, some of them will not have their licences renewed.”

He said they shouldn’t have bus drivers who will continue driving on the roads until they are over 90 years.

“However, this is also going to help public service vehicles drivers because now and then they will be going to the VID for retesting as this will improve our driving conduct as a nation,” Mr Muyambiri said.

Transport and logistics operator Mr Raymond Makunde also said, “The advantages of the new plastic drivers licences is that they will be printed instantly and will be very difficult to be forged and the checks will reveal the security features which we never had on the old metal disc.”

A Harare kombi driver Mr Innocent Bonga said the new disc was also going to clear the backlog since they will be printed instantly for the advantages of every motorist.

Addressing journalists last week, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said he was expected to launch the new disc by next week.

“The Second Republic is committed to formulating robust legal, policy and administrative mechanisms to improve the country’s Road Safety Performance as it seeks to achieve the targets set within the National Development Strategy (NDS) 1.

“In January this year, we held the National Road Safety Indaba which resolved to introduce speed-limiting devices, vehicle tracking devices and a Government monitored Vehicle Tracking System for all public service buses. The Vehicle Tracking System will ensure compliance with prescribed speed limits, and make it easier to identify, in real-time, the driver of a particular bus. Pursuant to this, legal frameworks to introduce speed limiting and monitoring devices will soon be introduced,” he said.

Minister Mhona said their commitment is to improving the enforcement capacity of all traffic law enforcement agents by embracing Information Communication Technology (ICT) and digital technologies to record violations and enforce traffic regulations.

“This is also consistent with the objectives of NDS 1 to modernise the economy using ICT and other digital technologies. My Ministry will also establish a National Call Centre for the public to report those using unsafe vehicles and report negligent and reckless driving.

“The new National Driving Licence System that we will be launching soon will also enhance our capacity to develop an electronic Database of all licenced Drivers which will be linked to all relevant stakeholders and enforcement agencies. The 13 categories of the new Driving Licence conform to the requirements of the United Nations Convention on Road Traffic; International Organisation for Standardization and International Electro-technical Commission,” he said.

He said the 13 categories of the new Driving licence will, amongst others, make provision for the combination categories of a vehicle and trailer.

“The new categories will also accommodate the different sizes of vehicles and prevent the current scenario where drivers are tested on a small vehicle and then be authorised to drive a very large vehicle which the driver may not be able to control in a safe manner,” he said.