Drivers urged to be patient on the roads

Joseph Madzimure

President Mnangagwa has called upon all Zimbabweans especially motorists to be patient and considerate on the roads due to congestion as preparations for the 44th SADC Summit set for August have gathered momentum.

Specified roadworks being carried out are set to be completed by the end of this month while the executive villas, near the new Parliament Building in Mount Hampden should be ready by July 24.

The villas will be part of a proposed five-star hotel after the summit. Addressing the 377th Ordinary Session of the Politburo this afternoon, Zanu PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa said “I call upon all Zimbabweans to be patient and considerate of each other on the roads, during this period.”

In light of events lined up for the SADC Summit, President Mnangagwa urged the party, including the business and economic departments, to take a keen interest in the planned Industrialisation Week.

The event will run under the theme: “Promoting innovation to unlock opportunities for sustainable economic growth and development towards an industrialised SADC”.

