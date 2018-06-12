Drive for domestic tourism. . . ZTA engages comedians to market destinations

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

In a drive to increase domestic tourism, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority has engaged comedians to tour various destinations, marketing them on social media. The project commenced last week with veteran standup comedian Victor “Doc Vikela” Mpofu and Prosper “The Comic Pastor” Ngomashi touring the Lowveld.

“We were contracted by ZTA to push domestic tourism so we are visiting tourist destinations and urging people to visit local tourist attractions,” he said.

“We started by visiting the Great Zimbabwe monuments in Masvingo. We intend to cover all destinations along the way.”

Some of the destinations the duo has visited include Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve in Chiredzi. This is one of the great at destinations in Zimbabwe, famous for housing one of the highest concentrations of the endangered black rhino as well as fourteen species of eagle.

In the reserve one can also find animals like giraffe, sable, antelope, zebra, impala and wildebeest. Other attractions at the destination include the magical sandstone outcrops, mopane forests, baobab trees and over 100 rock art sites that date back more than 2000 years.

Speaking on the engagement Doc Vikela said it indicates the growth of comedy in the country.

“This is a welcome development. Corporates are now feeling more comfortable with us and trust us with their brand,” he said.

Other comedians engaged in the same programme include Clive Chigubu, “Bus Stop TV” and “PO Box TV”.

Representing “PO Box TV”, Rolland Lunga a.k.a Boss Kedha, said they are happy to be part of a ground-breaking creative marketing initiative.

“We are grateful for the honour of being recognised as tourism ambassadors. This indicates not only the growth of ‘PO Box TV’ but the comedy industry as a whole,” said Lunga.

ZTA have been pushing for domestic tourism engaging different stakeholders to market destinations.