Drive-by baby showers hit Harare

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Lifestyle Writer

Three weeks ago, social media was agog with a “drive-by” baby shower organised by some South African women.

Since some parts of the world are still under lockdown, it is difficult to host a party or even putting up a special celebration.

People nowadays have resorted to virtual entertainment with some going an extra mile doing some drive-through events.

According to Jessica Migala, nothing says “welcome to the world, little one” more than a line of cars outside your house honking and playing music while friends yell “We love you!” This is what happens at a drive-by baby shower, a new trend that has emerged during the coronavirus outbreak.

It is clear that the drive-by baby showers are a new take on the traditional shower.

“Drive-by parties are definitely an inventive concept to spring out of the need for social distancing,” said event organiser Lindsey Mensch, owner of Lili Marie Parties in Chicago.

Last week Saturday Herald Lifestyle caught up with a group of ladies who had organised one drive-by baby shower in the Avenues area of Harare.

The surprise party was for Tsitsi Mushinga, who had no idea of how it was planned.

It was around midday when Tsitsi was fooled that she was going to have a photo shoot with her husband.

Her husband Charles whisked her away for just two hours and upon returning she was surprised to witness everything arranged for her by her friends.

She cried on arrival and described the party as the best surprise of her life.

“We have hosted a lot of surprise parties for each other but I always bet that those ladies will never surprise me,” said the tearful Tsitsi.

She received baby wipes, diapers, car seat, cot bed, toys and other essentials among others.

She said; “They won’t be unwrapped until the baby arrives. Right now, my gifts are in quarantine in the garage”.

Tsitsi’s baby shower was initially scheduled for late May, but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I wanted to arrange my baby shower, because I didn’t want a surprise. So because of the coronavirus pandemic I then decided to reschedule for a later date. This is when my friends decided to take over. My baby is due anytime,” she said.

Tsitsi’s baby shower was organised by her friend Rita Mangundla who is affectionately known as Mama Rita in their circle of friends.

Mangundla saw a Facebook video showing a drive-through baby shower and she decided to give it a try for her friend.

“Tsitsi was tired of the lockdown and was thinking of doing a baby welcome party. I saw a video trending on social media then decided to gather around some friends in Bluff Hill and Late Bloom Events Company. I told them about the concept and they all agreed. The problem we had was how we were going to pull the party without Tsitsi knowing and who will lure her to leave her house since she had declared that she was not leaving her house because of the big baby bump,” she said.

The team decorated the front gate of the flat, where the Mushingas are staying, with party packs inscribed, “She’s about to pop”.

It seemed Tsitsi had told her friends the baby’s sex as most of the decorations were leading to — “a baby boy”.

There was a table with confectionaries, a washing basket where guest could just place their gifts.

Tsitsi and her daughters Chloe and Mikayla could just stare, speechless as the process proceeded.

Well even though there were ladies, it was more of a car show too, if not like the auditions of the Fast and the Furious movie.

Different cars from the latest Mercedes Benz to Honda Fit, queued hooting like it was a wedding and the neighbours could stare from their balconies and peeped through their windows admiring the show.

It was so refreshing.

Mangudhla said it is difficult to celebrate during a pandemic, but you just need to be creative.

“We made the event and people would drive past the setup one at a time, leave a present, get a picture taken before grabbing some treats which include eats and the drive off, all fully observant of the lockdown regulations,” she said.

She added that ladies brought baby supplies, including the non-perishable foods.

“We should now accept that is the new norm”, she emphasised.

Some were of the opinion that this drive- by baby shower does not take away the main concept of the event.

“It is not about celebrating the baby bump or the baby where we shower her with gifts. Some of them would be new to motherhood hence we would need to teach them how to take care of the baby, bath and feed the baby. We even extend to teach her about household chores and handling the men,” said Belinda Rupapa of Madokero.

Rupapa said the new trend was fine and the ladies should also observe the social distancing which is being prescribed henceforth to educate the one who is being showered would be tricky.

The new trend is getting popular and a lady named Ruvimbo Chigumbura of Msasa said they are in a process to organise one for their friend next week.

Chigumbura shared some tips of how to host one.

“You need to give more details on the invites. Right now it is all about virtual process and we should embrace it. If you want to be casual, send a group text message or an e-vite. If you want to get fancy, you can mail paper invites. What you need to know is you don’t need to ask for an RSVP,” she said.

“Try to set the mood. Make it special for the mama-to-be. If you’re attending a drive-by baby shower, you can play her favorite song or one that is special between you two as you pass.”