Dressing up for the New Year’s Eve, style and tips

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Fashion 263

It’s been fun and we all had a good year when it comes to our wardrobe.

The year has 365 days, of course, you have your best moments when it comes to dressing up.

My favourite quote of the year is, “Always dress like it’s the last day of the year.”

So with New Year’s Eve tomorrow, what’s in-store, and how are you going to dress up to end the year in style?

Grab a confetti popper and put your party hat on, because it’s time to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

While you and your friends are getting ready for the festivities, the one thing you haven’t waited until the last minute to pick out is your outfit.

It is true that you have browsed through many holiday sales racks and found the perfect glittery dress or velvet jumpsuit.

As excited as you are for the ball to drop in Harare or wherever you are and to kiss your crush at midnight, you can’t wait to post a few pictures with clever New Year’s outfit captions when you’re all glammed up and ready to go.

Posting a picture is one of the top priorities on my agenda as a fashion buff, right next to toasting the New Year and dancing the night away.

You may snap a selfie with your friends, all decked out in glittery attire, or maybe you’ll post a dancing candid that perfectly showcases your ensemble.

Either way, a picture is necessary to ensure your moments last.

Now with the countdown near, you shouldn’t have to take any time away from celebrating.

To help you out, I’m taking on the role of “NYE” “Genie”.

Whether the plan is to dress up or down, pick a colour — any colour — and rock it from head to toe for a cute New Year’s Eve outfit, there’s something euphoric about the perfect New Year’s Eve outfit. When planning and prepping your New Year’s Eve look, fashion experts recommend keeping a few things in mind.

First and foremost, “Embrace the sparkles and colours of New Year’s Eve,” says expert Jane Lu.

“But don’t forget to stay true to your style, whether it be boho-chic or classic elegance.”

2023 is drawing to a close and it’s time to wave the year goodbye.

“What are you doing on New Year’s Eve?” is the question on everyone’s lips.

Whether you’re planning on hitting the clubs or partying at home with friends and family, New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to dress up and have some fun in your outfit.

Here are tips to help you decide on the perfect party outfit to ring in the New Year.

Embrace the sparkle

New Year’s Eve is all about glitz and glamour, so don’t be afraid to shine.

Incorporate sequins, metallics, or shimmery fabrics into your outfit to capture the festive spirit. A sequinned dress, a sparkly top paired with trousers, or a skirt can instantly elevate your look.

Rainy season-Ready Layering

If your New Year’s Eve plans include a rooftop bar or outdoor venue, you’ll want to dress for rainy weather, but that doesn’t mean you have to bail on super-short hemlines or sheer statement pieces. Instead, incorporate one or two warmer layers into your look. Keep things simple by slipping on a faux fur bolero or pulling a pair of cashmere over-the-knee socks on over your tights.

You can also transform your look by adding a boxy blazer, wearing a crisp button-down under a micro-mini dress, or layering a lightweight duster under a trench coat.

Go for gold

If there’s one night to live your life like it’s golden, it would be on New Year’s Eve. How often does one get a chance to be draped in gold?

Whether you want to go for gold head-to-toe or simply add an accent of gold, you won’t be making a wrong move.

A classic fashion trend has finally returned. Don’t forget the accessories

Accessories can make or break an outfit, so don’t overlook them.

Add a statement necklace, sparkling earrings, or a bold clutch to complete your look.

Consider a pair of heels or dressy flats that you can comfortably wear throughout the evening.

Personalise your style

New Year’s Eve is a wonderful opportunity to showcase your style and have fun with fashion.

Whether you prefer a classic, vintage more avant-garde and trendy ensemble, embrace what makes you feel confident and beautiful.

Now, on to men, the biggest consideration when it comes to New Year’s Eve parties is the venue and dress code. Is it a formal black-tie event? A casual situation at a friend’s house?

Even if you’re heading to a club, lounge, or restaurant that’s usually casual or smart casual, many establishments tend to level up the dress code for New Year’s Eve. Black suit jackets tend to be popular, as do pops of silver and gold.

Let’s start with navigating formal dress codes.

If your party is a strict black tie or at a banquet or a restaurant’s private room, then that’s easy. Just follow the rules. Wear a proper tuxedo (by the way, this is how you do that), a black bow tie, and polished black dress, shoes.

If you don’t own a tuxedo, usually a crisp black suit will do. Just make sure to double-check with the hosts.

There are also slightly lenient formal gatherings, such as ones that sit in between formal and cocktail or semi-formals that lean more on the dressy side. With these, you’d still wear a full, proper suit or tuxedo with dress shoes. But you can have a little fun too!

Happy New Year!