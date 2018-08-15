Dreamstar competition finalists selected

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

There was a high turnout at Longchen Plaza over the weekend during Dresmstar semi-finals that saw 43 gifted contestants battling out for positions in the top 10.

The finalists will lock horns in the national finals set for Rainbow Towers on October 13.

Those who made it to the final include DMG dance crew from Bulawayo, Bad Boys crew, The Chozen, Vein, Shawn, Innocent, Jibilika dance crew, Desire, Precise (all from Harare), and Chipo Band from Masvingo.

The event, which was established by Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation, as an entertainment platform, seeks to empower local talented youths aged between 12 and 40, who are in the arts and culture, to help them rise from the backstage to the official stage.

Event spokesperson Tinashe Kitchen said all was going according to plan and there were no restrictions on who to perform as long they meet the criteria.

“Our mission is to promote young, local talent between 12-40 years old and provide platforms for the talent to flourish. In that vein amateurs have won the competition in the past surpassing many established groups. If you are talented, that ability will shine through,” he said.

He congratulated the lucky top 10 contestants as they have qualified for this year’s grand finale to be held at Rainbow Towers.

“The ultimate winner of the competition will pocket $3 000, while the second and third prizes are pegged at $1 500 and $750 respectively. We also have recording deals with our studio, JCMC studios and an opportunity to travel to China among other things for winners,” he said.