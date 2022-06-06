DREAMS empower young girls to reduce HIV incidences

Yeukai Tazira recently in Checheche

The DREAMS supported districts are Bulawayo, Chipinge, Gweru, Mazoe, Makoni and Mutare.

Addressing the media in Checheche recently, Chipinge AIDS Coordinator Mr London Magwanya said the program was meant to empower young girls and reduce HIV incidence.

“As a district, from 2016 from when the program started we have realised that the HIV incidence has declined which is one of the main aims of the program.

“According to the estimates that we have in terms of HIV as of now the incidence is now at 0,18 percent which is down from 0,34 percent which was recorded in 2018,” he said.

He said before the introduction of the program, the district had been recording high Sexually Transmitted Infections(STIs), especially in young adolescent girls.

“Previously before the program came into play, we were recording high STI cases across all age groups mainly affecting young women.

“Since the program started we are realizing that there has been a decline though the cases are still high,” he said.

Mr Magwanya said child marriages were still a challenge in the district adding that poverty was the key attribute.

“One of the challenges we have been facing is child marriages.

“ We have several reasons that are contributing to high cases of child marriages.

“We have been responding to the ease of child marriages through the engagement of local leaders and also through the primary package that is being offered to the adolescent girls and young women,” he said.

He said adolescent girls were being empowered through the economic strengthening activities under the Dreams program.

“ As much as you give information to these young girls and young women, if they are not economically able to provide for their families the risk will still be there.

“We are trying to address that risk through empowering them with economic strengthening activities,” he said.

Said Mr Magwanya, “The program is also paying school fees for children who are vulnerable and 3000 pupils have been paid school fees for so far.”

Cecilia Bere a child care worker in ward 24 said since the program came into play the girl child has been empowered although more still needed to be done.

“Rape cases and child marriages were the norm but that has changed.

“More girls are now being enrolled in school and that is a good thing,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries of the program Miss Rumbidzai Mugobo said the program was an eye-opener as she is now an entrepreneur.

“I am now able to make floor polish and detergent which I sell in order to make a living all thanks to the DREAMS program,” she said.

Another beneficiary Simbisai Munyamana said the sessions about HIV prevention, gender norms and financial literacy helped her a great deal.

“I learnt about livestock production and managed to save money which I used to open a small business.

“I managed to build a two-roomed house for myself, something I never thought I would do in this lifetime,” she said.

Meanwhile, the National AIDS council also introduced the Brother to Brother program which aims at teaching young boys about HIV and AIDS in the district.

The National AIDS Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Child Care is implementing the Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored and Safe girls and women (DREAMS) programme in six priority, high HIV burden districts in Zimbabwe to reduce new HIV infections in young adolescent girls and young women.