Dreams and real life stories

Veronica Gwaze

For some, young Sam Mlambo could just be one of the numerous urchins at Mbare Musika; for others, however, he could be the kid who washes buses for a small token of appreciation; or the soccer “star”.

But it takes a mile to understand the young lad.

Born in 2008, Mlambo has one arm and is also a member of Team Mai Titi Football Club, formerly Real Stars forward.

Currently he is in Grade Six at Nharira Primary School, in Mbare.

Team Mai Titi, funded by popular comedian Mai Titi is one of the 10 teams that play under Mbare Junior League.

Young Mlambo lost his left arm when he was still a toddler in a case, the family attributes to negligence at a local hospital, which act resulted in his left arm becoming gangrenous, and hence it became necessary for it to be amputated.

Being first in a family of four, Mlambo’s tale is as heart-wrenching as it provokes tears.

In fact, the lad requires assistance, not from just an ordinary man but responsible authorities.

Apart from the loss of an arm, Mlambo also lost his mother and father in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

Together with his siblings, they were left under the care of their grandmother, Otillia Mlambo, who is now 74.

Their home in Mbare paints a mosaic of a daily struggle to place a decent meal on the table.

The grandmother burst into tears as she shared the Mlambo’s story with Youth Interactions.

She uses rentals from her tenant to pay school fees for Mlambo and his siblings and relies on food aid to feed them.

“The boy and his siblings lost all parents and I am all they have — life is very tough as we sometimes go to bed without a proper meal.

“When he lost his arm, for a moment I thought his life was over, but the boy is just a full of life and loves to work, even with one arm.

“By the time he turned eight, apart from menial jobs here at home, he started playing soccer for Real Stars Club — I would watch him play, he was happy,” she says.

Despite sometimes struggling with balance on the pitch, he eventually secured a spot within the first 11.

But in 2017 he abandoned soccer.

He would go around Mbare Musika begging or cleaning buses for a token appreciation in order to help his grandmother fend for the family.

Stanley Kavayi, Real Stars FC founder, who was also coach at the time followed up after the boy as he had gone AWOL for months.

“I was very heartbroken to discover that the boy had become a beggar at Mbare Musika and at times he would clean public buses to help his family.

“I took him back to the pitch and would help his family whenever we could because the team also struggled financially,” he says.

The coach believes the disciplined boy has potential to become a great player.

The young lad, who usually watches the Warriors whenever they have local games, is inspired by Warriors Captain and South Africa- based forwards Knowledge Musona and Kudakwashe Mahachi.

He also believes that coming from one of the country’s oldest suburbs, his tale is similar to that of France-based Warrior Tino Kadewere, who grew up in Highfield. His dream is to scale the dizzy heights through sport and dreams of boarding a plane one day for greener pastures. However, his challenge for the time being is that he is not allowed to partake in some of the sporting activities at school and even in other clubs.

“I envy the Warriors whenever I watch them play and picture myself one day in national colours.

“My wish is to spoil my grandmother as much as I can because of what she goes through to ensure we go to school.

“I dream of getting to University, someday, and as well as inspiring other kids in my predicament,” says Mlambo, tears welling up in his eyes.